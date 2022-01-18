"Preliminary investigation revealed that two subjects, who were known to each other, voluntarily met at a parking lot in the 3100 block of Washington Avenue in Alton," Chief Pulido said. "One of the subjects demanded property from the other and a dispute occurred. There were no reported injuries."

Due to items found to be in possession of the suspect that was detained, the suspect was transported to Alton Police Department Headquarters.

The details of this case will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's for possible charges, Chief Pulido said.

