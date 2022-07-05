ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 800 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday (07/04/22). During the incident, two individuals were injured by gunfire. Both were taken to St. Louis area hospitals for further treatment.

One person of interest was immediately detained at the scene. The subjects involved in the incident are all generally familiar with each other.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said: "Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have been and continue to follow up on all leads. Other area police agencies assisted the Alton Police Department in securing the primary scene as well as secondary locations. Their presence and assistance are appreciated.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Any further information will be released when available."

More like this: