ALTON - Alton Police officers responded to the Clark Bridge for a call from a passing motorist about a man in distress and after a quick response, they talked the man out of the dangerous situation.

The call to Alton Police came in around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the Alton officers did a great job of remaining calm and talking to the man.

“They had a good conversation and convinced him that mental health treatment was his best option,” Ford said. “I am very proud of the officers and they arranged for him to have transportation for mental health treatment.”

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 988.

