ALTON - At 3:49 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, officers from the Alton Police Department responded to the 800 block of East 7th Street and contacted Catherine L. Wisniewski. Officers found that Wisniewski had an active warrant for her arrest for Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from 2019.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the further investigation by the Alton Police Department revealed that Wisniewski was residing in the 800 block of East 7th Street, Alton, Illinois, without registering this address since the middle part of 2020.

Wisniewski was taken into custody and held at the Alton City Jail. On October 11, 2022, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wisniewski with Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (2nd Subsequent Offense). Bail for Wisniewski was set at $30,000.

“This investigation began with a tip from the public," Deputy Chief Ford said. "The Alton Police Department has a close working relationship with the citizens of Alton and often receives similar tips about various suspicious/illegal activity occurring. I am proud of our officers for taking these tips seriously and happy that the community feels that they can reach out to us.”

