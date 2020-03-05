ALTON - The Alton Police Department apprehended two individuals after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in the Oakwood Avenue and Esther Street area in Alton on Thursday morning.

The initial call came in from Alton Pointe and was a domestic situation and two fled the scene in a vehicle. An Alton Police officer checked the license plate of the vehicle and discovered it was a stolen vehicle from Bellfountain, Mo.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed into a woman motorist’s car. Once the crash occurred, the suspects fled on foot and Alton Police officers chased them and eventually arrested them near a nearby creek.

The woman appeared to not be injured seriously in the crash.

“We are happy no one was seriously hurt,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “It was unfortunate someone's car had to be hit during the pursuit. The suspects were wanted on other warrants, so it is good they were taken into custody.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

