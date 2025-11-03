ALTON — Alton Police Officer Lane Lawson and his K9 partner, Riggs, graduated from the K9 Academy this past, the Alton Police Department announced.

The training program included instruction in tracking, narcotics detection, and suspect apprehension.

With the completion of the academy, Lawson and Riggs are now a certified K9 team authorized to serve the Alton community.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford and the department expressed enthusiasm about the addition of K9 Riggs to the force and the capabilities the new team brings.

“We’re excited to welcome K9 Riggs to the APD family and look forward to the incredible work this team will do together in our community,” the department said in a statement.

