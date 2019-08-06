ALTON - On Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, 23-year-old Alphonso Brown was charged with two counts of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles, two counts of Residential Burglary, and five counts of Burglary after an Alton Police Department arrest. Brown is from Madison, Illinois.

Though only nine formal charges have been filed, the Alton Police believe to have connected Brown to over 60 cases and they aren't done yet. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, "We want our citizens to know we are working for them. This is a perfect example - when you call; we will come, and we won't stop until we have exhausted all available leads."

Brown remains in police custody and bail has been set at a total of $340,000.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 2, an alert citizen contacted police when she believed she saw a man she did not recognize looking into vehicles around her neighborhood. The woman, feeling something wasn't right about the situation, called the Alton Police to respond and provided a good description of the suspect.

While checking the area, an alert patrolman saw a person he believed to be the suspect in this incident, contacted him and later arrested him for outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Alton. That man was identified as 23-year-old Alphonso Brown from Madison, Illinois.

After the good and swift actions of the Alton Police Department patrol officer, Brown was found to be in possession of stolen items. A subsequent investigation conducted the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau connected Brown to several area crimes, one of which dated back to 2017.

Simmons also said, “I would like to thank the Alton citizen who called, and commend my officers and detectives for consistently serving as an example of what good officers look like.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

