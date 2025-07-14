ALTON — The Alton Police Department was called to a wooded area near West Seventh Street and Piasa Street at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, July 13, after being notified of a deceased person, Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

Officers responded to the scene and located the body, Chief Ford said.

“Further investigation in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office is underway,” he added.

Chief Ford said additional information will be released after family notifications have been completed.

