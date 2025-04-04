ALTON — Two Alton Police Department lieutenants have been recognized by Sacred Spaces for their initiatives aimed at promoting well-being with first responders and department employees.

Lieutenant Dustin Christner was acknowledged for establishing a first responder Bible study that is open to any local first responder, while Lieutenant Seth Stinnett was recognized for co-facilitating a financial wellness group for Alton Police Department employees.

The recognition event highlights the importance of mental and financial health within the police force, a critical aspect of supporting officers in their demanding roles.

"Thank you, Lt. Christner and Lt. Stinnett for your leadership and promotion of healthy well-being," said a representative from Sacred Spaces, emphasizing the impact of their contributions on the department.

This initiative reflects a growing awareness of the need for support systems within law enforcement agencies, aiming to foster resilience and overall wellness among officers.

