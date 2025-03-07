ALTON - Members of the Alton Police Department, including Chief Jarrett Ford, participated in the Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Summit, held recently in the region. This summit gathered law enforcement professionals to discuss critical topics affecting policing today, including cybersecurity, terrorism, media relations, mental health, and legislative updates.

The event featured a variety of experts, including John Iannarelli, a retired FBI Special Agent and national security expert. Iannarelli provided training on cybersecurity and terrorism, equipping attendees with real-world strategies to counter emerging threats.

Kristy Siefkin, a former news anchor and seasoned media consultant, focused on media relations for law enforcement. She emphasized the importance of effective communication in building public trust, a vital aspect of community policing.

Additionally, Silouan Green, a nationally recognized speaker and veteran, addressed mental health and peer support within law enforcement. His presentation highlighted the importance of officer wellness and suicide prevention, underscoring the challenges faced by those in the field.

The summit also included a legislative update, informing attendees about new and upcoming laws that impact law enforcement operations. This knowledge is essential for departments to adapt to evolving legal frameworks and ensure compliance.

The Alton Police Department's participation in the summit reflects its commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

"These trainings are crucial in today’s law enforcement landscape, equipping our leaders with the skills needed to serve and protect our community effectively," Chief Ford said. "We are committed to continuous learning and professional development to ensure the highest standards of policing for Alton."



