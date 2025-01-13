ALTON - The Alton Police Department has publicly acknowledged the contributions of Illinois State Representative Amy Elik for her support of law enforcement and her efforts to commemorate the service of K9 Odin. This recognition comes following the passage of House Resolution 886, which honors the K9 officer's dedication and sacrifice.

Odin was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 22, 2024.

K9 Odin served as a protector and teammate within the Alton Police Department, leaving a lasting impact on both the police force and the community it serves. The resolution was presented to Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, highlighting Odin's legacy and the essential role that K9 officers play in maintaining public safety.

"Through House Resolution 886, Representative Elik has ensured that K9 Odin’s service, loyalty, and sacrifice will never be forgotten," the department stated in a recent communication.

This gesture underscores the ongoing partnership between law enforcement and community representatives in recognizing the contributions of all who serve, including both human and canine officers.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you, Representative Elik, for standing with law enforcement and for your meaningful efforts to honor those who serve, both two-legged and four."