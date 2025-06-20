ALTON — Despite being cut short by weather on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Alton River Dragons game became a memorable community event that celebrated local first responders.

Before the rain interrupted play at Gordon Moore Park, Officer Allen Averbeck, Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss and State Representative Amy Elik took the mound together for a ceremonial first pitch.

The event was followed by a tribute honoring Officer Averbeck’s K-9 partner, Odin, who was presented with a retirement jersey by Steve Marso and the River Dragons organization. The shootout involving the K-9 Odin occurred on Aug. 22, 2024.

In a gesture of respect, the team announced that Odin’s number 19 would be retired and never issued again. The tribute underscored the strong partnership between the Alton community and its first responders.

Organizers thanked attendees for their support of the Alton Police K-9 Division and the Alton Fire Department during the event.

