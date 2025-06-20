ALTON — Despite being cut short by weather on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Alton River Dragons game became a memorable community event that celebrated local first responders.

Before the rain interrupted play at Gordon Moore Park, Officer Allen Averbeck, Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss and State Representative Amy Elik took the mound together for a ceremonial first pitch.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event was followed by a tribute honoring Officer Averbeck’s K-9 partner, Odin, who was presented with a retirement jersey by Steve Marso and the River Dragons organization. The shootout involving the K-9 Odin occurred on Aug. 22, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a gesture of respect, the team announced that Odin’s number 19 would be retired and never issued again. The tribute underscored the strong partnership between the Alton community and its first responders.

Organizers thanked attendees for their support of the Alton Police K-9 Division and the Alton Fire Department during the event.

More like this:

SIUE Hockey’s Teddy Bear Toss Game and Silent Jersey Auction Boost Alton Police's K-9 Resources
Today
Limited-Edition Jersey Sales Support Alton Fire and Police Departments On June 4, 2025
May 28, 2025
Troy Hosts National Night Out On August 5, 2025, At Tri-Township Park
Yesterday
Search Teams Discover 65-Year-Old Randolph County Resident Near Home
6 days ago
K-9 Bama Leads Demonstration at Criminal Justice Event At Collinsville High
May 1, 2025

 