ALTON - K9 Jax, a dedicated member of the Alton Police Department, officially retired on Jan. 28, 2025, marking a decade of service. The date coincides with the 10-year anniversary of his working career alongside his handler, Sergeant Mike Morelli.

Throughout his tenure, K9 Jax participated in various operations, including tracking suspects, detecting drugs, and engaging in community demonstrations. His retirement comes as a result of his age, and he will now live with Sergeant Morelli and his family.

“K9s are an extremely important component of our police department,” Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. “They do things humans often cannot. As we unfortunately were reminded of in August, with Officer Averbeck and K9 Odin being shot, they sometimes give their lives in order to protect others.”

K9 Jax's contributions to the department have been significant, with Chief Ford acknowledging that he and Sergeant Morelli formed one of the most productive and successful K9 teams in the department's history.

“K9 Jax has more than earned his retirement, and we wish him well,” Ford added.

In light of K9 Jax’s retirement, the Alton Police Department announced the acquisition of a new K9, named Rico, who will be partnered with Officer Dalton Archer. Rico is set to begin K9 academy training at the end of February.

Additionally, the department plans to welcome another new K9 in the future, following the loss of K9 Odin.

