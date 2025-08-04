ALTON — The Highway Of Holiness Church Of Deliverance In Christ, Inc. partnered with Sacred Spaces of CARE and the Alton Police Department to host a backpack giveaway aimed at supporting local children.

The event took place recently in Alton, providing each child with a backpack filled with school supplies, snacks, dental care items, a refillable water bottle, and therapeutic tools.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude to the church for its commitment to serving the community.

“We are so appreciative of their commitment to serving and supporting our community,” the department said in a statement. The collaboration was described as a “beautiful morning serving together,” highlighting the spirit of partnership among the organizations involved.

