ALTON - Alton Police officers searched an area between Stanley Road and Storey Lane Wednesday for Cody J. Eberlin, wanted on kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery charges after an apparent spotting Wednesday.

He was not located and near noontime, the search was called off. The Illinois State Police Air Operations Unit was asked to search the woods to see if he is located there, but did not see anyone.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Alton Police officers responded to Wood River Township Park, located at the intersection of Store Lane and Stanley Road to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. That investigation revealed Eberlin of Alton was last seen forcing his wife into the woods.

Cody Eberlin is a white male, six feet, two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Individuals should not attempt to contact him directly if they see him. If anyone has any information on Cody Eberlin's whereabouts, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

