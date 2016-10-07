ALTON - Social media has been abuzz regarding an alleged slashing, which supposedly took place at a bar in Downtown Alton Saturday night.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said his department is investigating the incident. He said a woman was at a bar downtown with her husband and some friends, waiting to use the restroom. She told police a man with "wild, fluffy hair" and a beard in his mid-to-late 20s wearing a "cheap Goodwill" beige suit gave her an awkward side hug while she was waiting in line to use the restroom. When she went into the restroom, Simmons said she reported she realized she was bleeding from her arm.

"She said she and her husband approached the guy after it happened, and he denied doing anything," Simmons said. "She said he had a 'deer in the headlights' look on his face when approached."

Simmons said the woman told police she did not feel being cut, and he said he was not sure if the alleged suspect intended to cause the woman harm.

"I'm not sure if it was intentional or unintentional," Simmons said. "If anyone knows who this guy is, we would like to interview him."

Article continues after sponsor message

Following the incident, Simmons said the woman, her husband and their friends approached the man, who denied any wrong-doing. Simmons said the bartender handed the woman a towel to tend to her wound.

The woman did not file a police report until Sunday afternoon. Simmons said the wound was healing and did not seem to have any adverse effects.

"It's something to be concerned about, but downtown is still a safe place," he said. "We don't have some wild-haired madman in a cheap beige suit going around slashing people."

Police would like people to know Downtown Alton is still an incredibly safe place. Simmons described it as a "tremendous area," and "the gem of the city." He said Saturday night's incident was an "odd occurrence," which is still under investigation.

As far as social media postings go, the Alton Police Department is very grateful for the tips, hints and suggestions the receive via the medium, but advise users of Facebook, Twitter and other social media outlets to not believe everything they read.

"You can't believe all social media posts," Simmons said. "In this incident, it did turn out to be a truthful occurrence."

More like this: