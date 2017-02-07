ALTON - A federally-employed groundskeeper at the Alton National Cemetery, located at 600 Pearl Street, found signs of some minor vandalism on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the minor vandalism consisted of a turned-over tombstone and a broken City of Alton sign inside of the cemetery.

Simmons said the groundskeeper discovered it and called police. No suspect has been named at this time, nor did Simmons comment on the tombstone found toppled.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the incident at this time.

