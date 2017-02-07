A photo from a recent Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton National Cemetery. Unfortuantely, there was some minor vandalism in the cemetery discovered Tuesday morning.ALTON - A federally-employed groundskeeper at the Alton National Cemetery, located at 600 Pearl Street, found signs of some minor vandalism on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. 

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the minor vandalism consisted of a turned-over tombstone and a broken City of Alton sign inside of the cemetery.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simmons said the groundskeeper discovered it and called police. No suspect has been named at this time, nor did Simmons comment on the tombstone found toppled. 

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the incident at this time. 

More like this:

Letter To The Editor: Retired Alton Police Chief Praises Carolyn MacAfee's Dedication To City
Mar 10, 2025
Authorities Confirm Four Victims in Bloomington Shooting Incident
Feb 25, 2025
City of Alton to Host Southwest Council of Mayors Monthly Meeting
Mar 27, 2025
When John Met Jayne: John Simmons Shares Story of Proposal and Coming to Alton
Feb 14, 2025
Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
3 days ago

 