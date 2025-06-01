ALTON — A 41-year-old man, Christopher D. Green, of East Alton, has been identified as the person fatally shot early Sunday morning, June 1, 2025, on Agnes Street in Alton, the Alton Police Department said.

At approximately 5:51 a.m. on June 1, 2025, the Alton Police Department responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the 2000 block of Agnes Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Christopher D. Green of East Alton lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid, and the victim was transported by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified a person of interest in the incident who was known to Green. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators assisted the Alton Police Department at the scene.

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

