ALTON – The Alton Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at Funky Cards and Collectibles shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Officers responded to a report of a broken window at the store, located at 104 W 3rd Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found evidence of further damage inside the business and confirmed that several items had been stolen. No suspects were present at the scene when law enforcement arrived.

The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Alton Police Department, which is actively pursuing leads related to the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

