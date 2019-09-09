ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced late Monday afternoon it is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street, Alton, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. One adult male was injured by the gunfire and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The injured subject suffered non-life threatening wounds.

After this incident was investigated by Alton Police Officers and Alton Police Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division it was revealed that:

Ryan N. Besaw, 30, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Camelot St., Godfrey, and the victim had an argument over a female known to both. Besaw then used a firearm to shoot the victim as the victim was driving away in his vehicle. The investigation revealed that this was not a random act of violence.

Shortly after the shooting took place, Alton Police Officers were able to locate Besaw at a residence in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street and took him into custody. This investigation is ongoing and any new additional information will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible additional charges.

Officers were also able to locate physical evidence at the scene connecting Besaw to the shooting. Besaw remains in custody at the Alton Police Department.

