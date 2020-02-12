ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Salu Street in Alton at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said a suspect around age 50 got into an argument over retrieving some property from a house and shot a younger man.

"The offender pulled a gun and shot the victim in the foot and fled south on Main Street," the chief said. "The injury is not life-threatening. The offender is identified and his arrest is imminent."

Alton’s canine unit was called to the scene.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.