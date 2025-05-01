ALTON — The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to a reported shooting on the 3200 block of Belle Street.

Upon arrival, first responders found a victim who had been shot in the leg on the side of Belle Street in Alton. The Alton Fire Department transported the victim by ambulance to a hospital in St. Louis.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the victim in the case suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in the shooting.

"The investigation has revealed this is an isolated incident with the victim being the intended target," Ford added.

Anyone with info is encouraged to call (618) 463-3505, extension 624. No other police information about the shooting was released at this time.

