ALTON – The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. The department received multiple calls reporting gunfire as an Alton School District bus was dropping off night school students in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that as a student exited the bus, multiple individuals began shooting in the direction of the student. Fortunately, neither the bus nor any individuals were struck by the gunfire. The bus driver responded quickly, moving to a safe location and following established safety protocols to protect the remaining students on board.

Evidence was collected at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have determined that the shooting was not a random act, with indications that the suspects specifically targeted the individual involved. The police have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford and Alton School District Superintendent Elaine Kane have communicated regarding the incident. Chief Ford praised the bus driver for their quick thinking, emphasizing the importance of community safety, particularly for children. “The safety of our community — especially our children — is our highest priority,” Chief Ford said. He expressed hope that when the responsible individuals are apprehended, the justice system would impose the maximum sentence to prevent future harm to the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department is urging residents in the area to check their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity before and after the time of the incident. Videos can be submitted via a designated link provided by the department.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

Videos can be uploaded directly at the following link: https://cityprotect.com/digital-evidence/altonpolice.com?id=2b860108-918a-4443-bbf3- 3b255014b47a

More like this: