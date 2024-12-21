ALTON, — The Alton Fire Department responded to a traffic crash on Saturday morning in the 3200 block of East Broadway.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two vehicles involved in the incident. Both cars ended up off the roadway. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any injuries resulted from the crash.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.