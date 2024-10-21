ALTON — A motorcycle accident on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, claimed the life of a 35-year-old man in Alton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway and Laclede Street.

According to preliminary investigations by the Alton Police Department, a silver Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection and was signaled to make a left turn onto Laclede Street. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said as the Silverado began its turn north onto Laclede, it was struck from behind by a motorcycle driven by Darrin Sturgis of Cottage Hills.

Ford said Sturgis was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado left the scene of the crash but was later located at a nearby residence.

Routine toxicology testing was conducted on the driver, and results will be available after lab analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with the Alton Police Department leading the inquiry. They are receiving assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Sgt. Mike Roderfeld of the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 644.

