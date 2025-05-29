ALTON — The Alton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Lawn Street on the evening of Wednesday, May 28, 2025. At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 3100 block of Lawn Street in Alton, Madison County.

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man, identified as Donald R. Lane of Alton, inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate aid until the Alton Fire Department Ambulance arrived. Lane was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While officers were still at the scene, the department was notified that a second gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital. That individual was subsequently transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence but stemmed from an encounter among individuals who were known to each other.

The Alton Police Department received assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, Madison County Sheriff's Office, East Alton Police Department, and Wood River Police Department in securing the scene and advancing the investigation.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively pursuing leads.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact investigators at (618) 463-3505, extension 634. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

