ALTON — A 17-year-old female was fatally shot early Friday morning, July 4, 2025, on Oakwood Avenue, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Alton Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate aid until the Alton Fire Department arrived to assume medical care. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital due to the severity of her injuries, where she subsequently died.

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has been activated and is actively investigating the incident. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted with processing the scene.

Additional support was provided by officers from the East Alton Police Department, Wood River Police Department, SIUE Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Hartford Police Department, who helped with scene control and perimeter security.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting. A court-authorized search warrant was executed at a residence in the Oakwood Estates housing complex on Friday afternoon, with assistance from the Metro East SWAT team and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The person of interest was not present during the search, and efforts to locate them continue.

Detectives are following up on leads and urge anyone with information to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, extension 671. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 618-465-5948.

The Alton Police Department expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victim, describing the shooting as a senseless loss of life.

