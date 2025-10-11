Alton Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting Incident
A male victim was shot shortly after midnight and is now in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital.
ALTON — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
At approximately 12:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The individual was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the St. Louis area. He is currently listed in stable condition.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (618) 463-3505 Ext. 634.