ALTON — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

At approximately 12:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The individual was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the St. Louis area. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (618) 463-3505 Ext. 634.