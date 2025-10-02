ALTON — Officers with the Alton Police Department responded at approximately 9:33 a.m. to the 900 block of Bradley Street on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, after receiving a report of a male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the victim was transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is currently listed in stable condition.

Several individuals, all known to each other, were interviewed at the scene by officers and detectives. The initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident, and authorities have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active.

The Alton Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

