ALTON - Alton Police and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) members executed a search around 9 a.m. Thurday in the 1100 block of Riley Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said this was a narcotics-related drug sweep. "Tips were called in by numerous people and the drug unit began investigating," Chief Simmons said. "Two subjects are in custody. The names will not be released until they are formally charged."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.