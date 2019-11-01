ALTON - The Alton Police Department and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Unit made a drug raid in the 600 block of Lambert around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the search warrant and apprehension of four people at the residence were from anonymous tips. After a drug investigation there was probable cause, so a search warrant was obtained.

“We took four into custody and we don’t know how many will be charged,” Chief Simmons said. “We won’t file formal charges until Monday. I am proud of the community. We are getting a lot of good tips from neighbors. People are wanting to take their neighborhoods back. We keep following every tip that comes in.”

Chief Simmons said Alton officers and detectives have been proactive for years and with all the new narcotics coming in from St. Louis. He said the Alton Police Department is taking a bigger stance in the fight against illegal drugs in the area.

