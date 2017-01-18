ALTON - A full-scale tactical raid was carried out Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Miller Street in Alton with Alton Police officers and the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) tactical group.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the raid was carried out because of a narcotics-related investigation.

“We executed a search warrant around 8:20 or 8:30 a.m. this morning and our target was arrested,” Simmons said.

Simmons said Alton Police and several members of the ILEAS tactical unit carried out the raid. He said officers are still searching the residence at this time and he expects more to come with charges pending.

As soon as the official charges occur, more information in the case will be released.

“We are not releasing a name until they are officially charged,” Simmons said.

