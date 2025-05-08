ALTON — The Alton Police Department recognized the contributions of correctional officers during National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, observed May 4–10, 2025. This annual observance, established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, honors the role correctional professionals play in maintaining safety and order within correctional facilities.

On May 7, 2025, the department presented its correctional officers with gift bags as a token of appreciation for their commitment and professionalism. The gift bags were prepared in partnership with Sacred Spaces of CARE, highlighting community support for the officers who work behind the scenes to ensure safety and rehabilitation.

“Each officer received a thoughtfully prepared gift bag filled with goodies — a small token of our immense appreciation for their unwavering commitment and professionalism,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement.

The week serves as a reminder to acknowledge the dedication and integrity of correctional officers who contribute to public safety in Alton and across the nation.