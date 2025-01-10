ALTON - At 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, Alton Police Department officers responded to 1205 Florence St. in reference to what was described as "a male possibly waving a hunting rifle around in the front yard of this residence."

Alton Police Jarrett Ford said: "Upon arrival, a male subject known to the officers from previous contacts was observed. The male had what is commonly known as a book and release warrant via the SAFE-T Act, meaning he would not be detained in custody after completing the booking process.

"The male walked to the front door of the residence and threw what was determined to be a pellet gun onto the front yard of the residence. The male immediately returned inside the residence and shut the door.

"Attempts were made to make contact with the male but no contact was made.

Due to the totality of the circumstances known to the officers, and the pellet gun being secured, no new criminal charges, the warrant not being detainable, and the male refusing to contact officers, they chose not to escalate their tactics to force any potentially unsafe encounters."

