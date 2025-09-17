ALTON/MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Police Department recently received a donation from MustacheMarch4PD, a volunteer-based organization that supports law enforcement and collaborates with several area police departments to foster positive community interactions.

The contribution will be used to fund the addition of a third K9 unit for the sheriff’s office, officials said.

"This volunteer-based organization supports law enforcement and frequently collaborates with several area Police Departments to help create positive community interactions," the sheriff's office said. "We are extremely thankful for their contribution."

“We also know this wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations from the individuals, families, and businesses in our communities,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement. “We are grateful for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to making a positive impact. Partnerships like these remind us how fortunate we are to have such a supportive community standing with us.”

MustacheMarch4PD’s ongoing support highlights the collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community organizations aimed at enhancing public safety and community relations.

