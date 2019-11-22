ALTON - The Alton Police and Alton Fire Department ambulance responded to a stabbing call after a domestic disturbance around 4:30 p.m Friday in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street in Alton.

Alton Police said after an argument, a woman sliced another man in the back with a knife and tossed some of his belongings outside the home.

The woman was taken into custody and the man refused to be transported to a local hospital. The man's injuries appeared minor and were not life-threatening, police said.

