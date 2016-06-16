ALTON - Over the past several months the Alton Police Department partnered with The Drug Free Alton Coalition, conducting multiple Driving Under the Influence mobile patrols which focused on teen impairment. The increased patrols are funded by The Drug Free Alton Coalition in an effort to reduce the usage of drug and alcohol use among our youth.

“The Alton Police Department is focused on reducing youth intoxicated driving and other related offenses. Teenagers are inexperienced drivers and adding alcohol and/or narcotics to the mix is a deadly combination.” Our partnership with the community and Drug Free Alton allowed us to focus the patrols around school events and times when teenage driving is at its peak.” said Alton Support Services Commander, Lt. Seth Stinnett.

Adults should take extra care too, always designating a sober driver, taking a cab, and not letting friends drive drunk are just two simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest for drunk driving.

“Driving drunk is a deadly decision and it is against the law. We will show zero tolerance to all drivers,” said Chief Jason Simmons. “So remember, designate a sober driver and always buckle up.”

As a result of these efforts multiple felony and misdemeanor level warrants were served, intoxicated pedestrian citations were issued and Driving Under the Influence arrests were made. Also an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver arrest was made.

