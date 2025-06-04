ALTON – The Alton Police Department is providing an update regarding the death of Christopher D. Green, a 41-year-old male from East Alton, who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 1, 2025.

On Sunday afternoon, approximately six hours after the original incident, officers from the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division took a juvenile male into custody in connection with the case.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s Office filed a Delinquency Petition charging the 17-year-old male from Alton.

The juvenile is currently being detained pending further legal proceedings.

The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Additional Suspects Charged in Oakwood Avenue Homicide Investigation
6 days ago
2 From Alton Charged With Recklessly Firing Weapons
Jul 8, 2025
Alton Police Capture Suspect After Vehicle Burglary and Standoff
Jun 26, 2025
Alton Police Announce Weapons Charges From Judson Avenue Incident
Jun 30, 2025
Male Suspect Surrenders After Domestic Hostage Standoff in Alton
May 10, 2025

 