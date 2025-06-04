ALTON – The Alton Police Department is providing an update regarding the death of Christopher D. Green, a 41-year-old male from East Alton, who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 1, 2025.

On Sunday afternoon, approximately six hours after the original incident, officers from the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division took a juvenile male into custody in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s Office filed a Delinquency Petition charging the 17-year-old male from Alton.

The juvenile is currently being detained pending further legal proceedings.

The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

