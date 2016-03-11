ALTON – Quick work on the part of the Alton Police Department stopped a car carrying suspected mall shoplifters just across the Clark Bridge Friday afternoon.

The Alton Police were notified that four female shoplifters were shoplifting at various stores in Alton Square Mall just before 1 p.m. Friday.

All four shoplifting suspects got into a parked car and started to drive off, Alton Police said. The suspects left the parking lot and headed down U.S. Route 67 where a pursuit started with Alton Police.

The police members communicated to others in the department who laid a spike strip down at Sixth and Piasa streets in Alton and when the car raced over it, the tires were punctured.

The car eventually crashed and landed down an embankment on U.S. 67 in north Missouri, slightly north of Highway 94. The four females in the car didn’t appear to suffer serious injuries.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons praised his department for their quick thinking and excellent police work.

“Kudos to the officers for making the stop,” he said.

The chief said the department is trying to stop the influx of criminals who come over from North St. Louis and this was an example of a positive move, locking away deserved suspects.

