ALTON - The Alton Police Department welcomed its newest member, Officer Luke Atkinson, during a recent swearing-in ceremony. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford administered the Oath of Office, marking Atkinson's official entry into the force.

Atkinson, who is set to attend the Police Academy in early January 2025, has begun his training under the guidance of Training Sergeant Manny Espinoza.

The department expressed confidence in Atkinson’s ability to represent the Alton Police Department with professionalism and pride as he prepares for his upcoming training.

The hiring of Officer Atkinson comes as part of the department's ongoing efforts to strengthen its team and enhance community safety. The department encourages the community to welcome Atkinson and support him as he embarks on this new chapter in his law enforcement career.

