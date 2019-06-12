ALTON - Police have released a description of a vehicle believed to have hit and killed 30-year-old Danny Harris of Wood River.

According to a release sent late Wednesday afternoon from Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna, police are looking for a Chrysler minivan made between 2001-2007. This includes Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The vehicle likely has front, passenger side damage. No color of the vehicle is available at this time. Police believe a vehicle matching that description fatally struck

Article continues after sponsor message

Harris before the driver allegedly drove away from the scene. Harris had wrecked his black Chevrolet Cobalt and was likely on foot walking away from that single-vehicle crash when he was struck. Sources close to Harris's family said he perished on impact.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or incident is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505. The crash occurred in the early hours of last Saturday morning on Route 143, popularly called "The Berm Highway."

Harris's brother, Drew Goble, said in previous interviews with reporters that his brother would have forgiven whoever struck them and likely would have said, "it's ok, man, we all make mistakes." He joins with most of the community in seeking Harris's alleged killer.

More like this: