ALTON - As the countdown to 2025 begins, the Alton Police Department (APD) is reminding residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely with a set of practical tips. The advice comes as part of the department's initiative to ensure that festivities remain enjoyable and free of mishaps.

In a message shared with the community, APD emphasizes the importance of moderation of those partying with alcohol, urging party-goers to “sip, don’t guzzle” their drinks, whether they are indulging in champagne or sparkling cider. The department notes that pacing oneself can prevent the unwelcome start to the new year that often accompanies a hangover.

For those planning to consume alcohol, APD recommends organizing a safe means of transportation. Residents are encouraged to designate a sober driver, utilize rideshare services, or simply walk if conditions permit. The department cautions against relying on friends who may have had a few drinks themselves.

Fireworks are a traditional part of New Year’s celebrations, but APD advises leaving the handling of larger pyrotechnics to professionals. They suggest using sparklers with caution, keeping them away from children and flammable materials.

In the digital age, keeping mobile devices charged is also highlighted as a key safety tip. A fully charged phone not only allows for capturing memorable moments but can also be vital in emergencies or navigating home.

Awareness of one’s surroundings is critical, according to APD. They remind revelers to be mindful of crowded areas, icy sidewalks, and potential hazards, such as individuals engaging in risky behavior.

As neighbors celebrate, the department encourages civility, reminding everyone to keep noise levels reasonable and to consider the impact of festive items like confetti.

Finally, APD reassures the community of their availability for assistance, urging residents to seek help if needed but hoping that encounters remain friendly rather than confrontational.

The Alton Police Department also said it wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve, hoping that 2025 will be filled with happiness and memorable experiences.

