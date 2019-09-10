ALTON - The Alton Police Department Monday afternoon released more information about a fatal stabbing on Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:28 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019, the Alton Police Department responded to the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive in reference to a home invasion. Alton Police Officers arrived and spoke to the residents who obtained information that a person known to the residents, from a prior domestic relationship, had unlawfully forced their way into this residence, and confronted them in this house.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A physical struggle ensued inside this house during which the man that forced his way into the house was stabbed multiple times," Alton Police said. "The man that was stabbed left this residence and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Alton Police Officers and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed several people, collected evidence and are in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More like this: