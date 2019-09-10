ALTON - The Alton Police Department Monday afternoon released more information about a fatal stabbing on Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:28 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019, the Alton Police Department responded to the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive in reference to a home invasion. Alton Police Officers arrived and spoke to the residents who obtained information that a person known to the residents, from a prior domestic relationship, had unlawfully forced their way into this residence, and confronted them in this house.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A physical struggle ensued inside this house during which the man that forced his way into the house was stabbed multiple times," Alton Police said. "The man that was stabbed left this residence and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Alton Police Officers and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed several people, collected evidence and are in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More like this:

Senator Harriss Introduces Bill to Strengthen Protections for Working K9 Animals
Mar 15, 2025
Mustache March 4PD to Host 8th Annual "Back the Blue" Fundraiser for Local Police Departments
Mar 10, 2025
Granite City Woman Detained On Arson Charge
Mar 19, 2025
Alton Police K9 Odin's Sacrifice Commemorated By Rep. Amy Elik Illinois House Resolution
Jan 13, 2025
Statements Issued After Legislature Passes State Takeover Bill Of St. Louis Metropolitan Police
Mar 12, 2025

 