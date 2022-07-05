ALTON - Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex that was called in at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Police say two were found injured outside an apartment and transported to a local hospital for care.

Both were later transported to St. Louis for additional treatment.

No other information about the suspect or those injured in the incident has yet been released.

More to come.