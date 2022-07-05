Alton Police Department Probes July 4 Shooting In Oakwood Housing Complex
ALTON - Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex that was called in at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Police say two were found injured outside an apartment and transported to a local hospital for care.
Both were later transported to St. Louis for additional treatment.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
No other information about the suspect or those injured in the incident has yet been released.
More to come.