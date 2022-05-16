ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido reported on Monday that early Sunday morning, just after midnight, the Alton Police Department investigated a report of shots being fired in the general area of downtown Alton.

"Officers arrived on scene immediately as they were patrolling in the downtown area at the time of this incident," the chief said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired after an altercation took place."

"The subjects involved were generally familiar with each other and no injuries were reported."

The Alton Police Chief said the investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

