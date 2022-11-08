ALTON - Alton Police reported two subjects were taken in custody on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the department received information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics, Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

"Officers subsequently located the vehicle on East Broadway near Main Street in Alton and attempted to stop the vehicle after the information was received," Ford said. "However, the driver attempted to flee from officers. As the vehicle fled across the Clark Bridge, officers were able to use tactics to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion with two subjects taken into custody."

Ford added that evidence related to the initial narcotics information among other things was located.

"The facts of the case will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for criminal charges," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

