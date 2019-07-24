ALTON - Alton Police Deputy Chief Terry Buhs, Chief Jake Simmons, and Maintenance Supervisor Steve Lupcho, Pierre Evans and Dan Herkert transported a wide array of supplies to those in Calhoun County from Alton area businesses and residents this past week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The group transported excess water, Gatorade, and snacks, that was donated last month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun County Sheriff William Huffington said he was appreciative of the water as many county residents still do not have drinking water.

"The Riverbend area people and businesses are awesome," he said.

More like this:

Illinois RiverWatch Hosts Training Workshops Across the State
Mar 18, 2025
F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals Returns to Alton Riverfront July 18-20
4 days ago
Jersey County Rural Water Warns Of Rate Increase, Plans Not-For-Profit Water Supplier
Feb 13, 2025
Tornado Rips Into Washington County, Mo. As Area Braces For 5 Inches Of Rainfall Into Weekend
4 days ago
Godfrey Trustees Agree To Sue Alton
Mar 21, 2025

 