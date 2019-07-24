ALTON - Alton Police Deputy Chief Terry Buhs, Chief Jake Simmons, and Maintenance Supervisor Steve Lupcho, Pierre Evans and Dan Herkert transported a wide array of supplies to those in Calhoun County from Alton area businesses and residents this past week.

The group transported excess water, Gatorade, and snacks, that was donated last month.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Huffington said he was appreciative of the water as many county residents still do not have drinking water.

"The Riverbend area people and businesses are awesome," he said.

