ALTON - The Alton Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon about the first-degree murder guilty verdict for Roger Carroll. "On 06/26/2010 the Alton Police Department began what would be an extensive investigation of a missing person, Bonnie L. Woodward," the Alton Police Department said. "An investigation that was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area. Today marked the end of this investigation with a guilty verdict of first-degree murder issued by a jury in Jersey County, against Roger Carroll. Today's verdict is the result of the years of hard work and cooperation between the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, the Jersey County State's Attorney's Office, the Illinois Appellate Court, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Police and the Alton Police Department. Article continues after sponsor message "The members of the Alton Police Department would like to express their deepest condolences to the family members and friends of Bonnie Woodward. The APD hopes that today's verdict will allow them to begin the process of healing and closure which they have been denied for almost a decade."