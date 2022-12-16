ALTON - At 3:48 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a gunshot wound victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Officers and detectives arrived at the hospital and determined the gunshot wound victim to be a 14-year-old area juvenile.

The juvenile was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. The juvenile is in critical condition at this time and continues to undergo ongoing medical care.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that the shooting had taken place inside a home in the 400 block of Spring Street, Alton.

The Illinois State Police assisted in the processing of the home on Spring Street. The juvenile victim and the person responsible for the shooting, who is also a juvenile, are known to each other. Alton Police Department Chief Jarrett Ford said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Investigators continue to gather information in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

