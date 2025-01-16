ALTON - The Alton Police Department is set to host a Teddy Bear Toss Game and a special jersey auction at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the East Alton Ice Arena. This event aims to benefit two significant causes: children at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the Alton Police Department K-9 Unit.

Participants are encouraged to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Club Ice Hockey team scores its first goal. All stuffed animals collected will be donated to children in need, providing comfort and joy.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on unique SIUE Club Ice Hockey jerseys during a silent auction.

The auction will begin at the start of the game and conclude after the second period, with proceeds supporting the Alton Police Department K-9 Unit.

The event is sponsored by Play It Again Sports in Edwardsville, and McAtee Dental in Collinsville. For those unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast live on the SIUE Hockey Network.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude for the community's support, emphasizing the importance of the event in making a positive impact for local children and the police unit.

